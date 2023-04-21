(KXNET) — Two controversial bills at the capital talking about offensive library books may soon head to Governor Burgum’s desk.

This week, House lawmakers narrowly passed Senate Bill 2360. The bill says that community and public school libraries may not display material that’s considered obscene or sexually explicit to children.

A person who violates the law could be charged with a class ‘B’ misdemeanor.

Legislators removed a requirement that libraries screen books for written descriptions of sexual material.

House lawmakers passed the bill on Thursday night, and on Friday afternoon, Senate lawmakers agreed with the changes.

“Our target was sexually explicit material and we basically wanted to get that out of minors’ hands according to the obscenity code in North Dakota,” Sen. Keith Boehm from Mandan said.

“If someone finds a book on a shelf, you know, how do they determine who was the person who put it there? I think there’s a lot of open-ended questions, ultimately, I don’t think this bill serves the purpose that the proponents want,” Rep. Shannon Roers Jones from Fargo said.

On Friday, House lawmakers also passed a similar proposal, House Bill 1205 which prohibits libraries from displaying explicitly sexual material.