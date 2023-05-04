A great board game for kids can be engaging and fun, and it also keeps them off screens for a while.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Dakota Family Services does a lot for the community, but one thing they’re good at is residential occupational therapy for children.

Occupational therapy helps people of all ages participate in daily living by promoting health, well-being, and participation in important activities.

“Occupational therapy is one component to healing and being their best self,” said Dr. Renae Fettig, MS, OTR/L at the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch.

It also helps to build healthy habits to change their overall health for the better. Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch helps kids with physical and emotional trauma, as well as other traumas and mental health challenges.

Most people that are involved in occupational therapy are introduced to it through their child, and the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch and Dakota Family Services work with kids in residency, to make sure their treatment and therapy are working well.

Each child’s goal is to build trust and relationships with people outside of the Ranch. The occupational therapy team works together to complete an evaluation, create a profile, and establish treatment plan goals.

“We provide a tool to release trauma and develop coping skills to establish good habits,” Fettig said.

Since each child is unique, Fettig said that on average, kids are in OT for four to six months, but sometimes it could be shorter or longer.

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch help make common modifications to a child’s environment. They work with sensory processing, self-awareness, communication, and self-care. Therapists will do whatever is important or meaningful to the child to maintain success.

“They are just kids,” Fettig said. “They have ambitions and dreams too.”