NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is taking place across the state on Saturday, October 28.

According to a news release, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its partners are hosting the event.

Everyone is invited to be able to safely dispose of tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Collection sites will not be accepting syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, like cough syrup, should be sealed in their original container and the cap must be sealed tightly to prevent leaking.

The majority of pharmacies in the area usually have a bin in their lobby where you can dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. For example in Bismarck, Gateway Pharmacy has a large blue bin you can use.

Speak to your local pharmacist if you have any questions.

“We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to rid your home of any prescription medications that are no longer needed,” said DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge, Justin C. King. “In addition, consider using this day as a time to sit down with family and friends and have the conversation about prescription safety and the consequences of drug experimentation. These conversations can be hard to start, but they are so important in raising awareness to the dangers of drug use.”

Since Take Back Day started in 2010, more than 8,650 tons of medication have been removed from circulation.