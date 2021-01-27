Officers seize over 500 pounds of methamphetamine at Alberta port

Police seized nearly 503 pounds of methamphetamine at the Coutts, Alberta port on Christmas Day.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) pulled a semi-truck hauling produce for further inspection when CSBA officers discovered 502.96 pounds of methamphetamine.

Police say it has an estimated street value of $28.5 million and is their largest seizure of methamphetamine at a land border crossing on record across Canada.

The driver was arrested charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.