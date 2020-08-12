Coronavirus
Officials can’t say if more companies nixed closure requests

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — State officials won’t release information on any companies that have declined to cooperate with requests from health officials during the coronavirus pandemic, after information about one Fargo company was released in error.

The Associated Press requested the information Wednesday after The Forum reported that GPK Products ignored recommendations by the state epidemiologist in May to shut down its plant after at least 10 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

State Department of Health spokeswoman Nicole Peske says state law that prohibits disclosure of information contained in disease control records.

She declined to provide the documents that had been released by mistake.

