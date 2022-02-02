FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Officials have identified the two people who died in a house fire in Fargo last week. Ninety-one-year-old Garnet Blouin and his 88-year-old wife, Jean Bloudin, died when the fire started in a home where they had lived for decades.

Neighbor Lois Ellingson says she’s known the couple for more than 30 years. Ellingson says you never saw one without the other. She says the two were inseparable and a great couple.

Having lived so long in their house, Ellingson says they knew the history of the block and watched it grow and change. The body of Jean Blouin was discovered in the home. Garnet Blouin died at a hospital.