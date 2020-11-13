Officials: North Dakota surpasses 700 coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials have reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s death toll from the coronavirus to 707.

The deaths reported Friday bring to 144 in November alone, or about a dozen deaths daily for the month.

The rate of deaths puts the state on track to surpass October’s tally of 292 deaths, the deadliest month since the pandemic began.

The state’s first death attributed to the coronavirus was in March. Health officials on Friday also reported 1,441 new coronavirus infections.

That raises the statewide total since the pandemic reached North Dakota in mid-March to 60,602.

