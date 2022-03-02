WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Richland County say a man who started a fire at the corrections center was seen on surveillance video lighting some sort of device before fleeing.

Sheriff Larry Leshovsky says it’s difficult to identify the device that held the material that was set on fire about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the lobby of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton. The device was taken to a federal lab for examination.

Authorities have not said whether the person on video surveillance could be identified. Officials are still looking for that person.

The fire caused moderate damage to the lobby area and smoke throughout the building. Inmates were transferred to other jails.