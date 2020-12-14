Oil and Gas Director says road to recovery for industry will be long

North Dakota regulators say the state’s oil production rebound slowed down this fall.

Oil and Gas Director Lynn Helms says the numbers stayed flat from September to October, at 1.22 million barrels of oil per day.

Production has been slowly picking back up since it hit a low of 860,000 barrels per day in May.

Helms also says 2020 is among the top three worst years he has seen in his 40 years in the oil and gas industry.

Looking ahead into 2021, he says the road to recovery will be long.

“I think we have to get out more than a year maybe a year and a half before we have the prospect of seeing oil and gas prices that will result in sustained growth,” Helms said.

Natural gas production rose 2 percent.

