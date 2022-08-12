BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An oil company is cleaning up a spill in Dunn County.

Officials with the state Department of Environmental Quality said that Leland Oil and Gas notified state agencies of the spill from a bulk oil tank about 3.5 miles northeast of Killdeer on Monday. The agency announced the spill in a statement Friday.

The company estimated about 7,560 gallons were spilled but no surface waters were impacted. The company has started clean-up operations. Department of Environmental Quality inspectors have visited the site and will continue to monitor remediation efforts.