Oil, gas leasing on federal land to resume in first quarter

FILE – An oil well works at sunrise Aug. 25, 2021, in Watford City, N.D., part of McKenzie County. The Biden administration on Friday, Nov. 26, called for an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to focus on areas that are most suitable for energy development and raise costs for energy companies to drill on public lands and water. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Oil and gas leasing on federal land is expected to resume early this year in North Dakota and Montana after the Biden administration halted the process nationwide last year.

The federal Bureau of Land Management is planning a lease sale for the first quarter of 2022, but has not finalized details.

Oil and gas companies will bid to secure the leases and those that are successful will have a 10-year window to get a federal permit to drill.

President Joe Biden halted the leasing process after he took office last January. A court ordered the federal government to resume the sales after several states sued.