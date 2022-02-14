Last December saw a slight decrease in both oil and gas output in the Bakken, which was not unexpected as the normal North Dakota weather returned in the last week of the month.

Oil output was down 2 percent for December while gas output fell 3 percent.

Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms was in Houston last week visiting 10 of the largest oil firms that have rigs in the Bakken.

He says the firms all had a similar message he took from the visits.

“The one main thing to take out of last week is that the Bakken has been rebranded, whether we wanted it to be of not as mature, we’re looking at very low rates of growth. Some companies just holding their production flat,” Helms said.

Another issue he discussed was the lack of workers in the Bakken.

He says it took one firm three tries and three months to get a full crew to get its new rig moved and working.