Despite the high prices for a barrel of oil, the news from the state about the oil industry was mostly pessimistic Tuesday.

Lynn Helms, the director of the state’s Department of Mineral Resources, says there was a 5 percent drop in oil production for the month of January, a figure he deemed “significant.”

Figures were a little worse for gas production as well, which saw a 7 percent decrease in January. Helms says the very cold weather in late December and then throughout all of January caused production to drop.

In regards to the banning of Russian oil, Helms says North Dakota will be able to make up less than a fifth of what Russia had been selling to the U.S.

“It is a little troubling that our U.S. producers are finding it so difficult to ramp up production when we see $90 and $100 oil. Long term this administration doesn’t want your business, and also the workforce is not really there to push it much higher in the short term,” said Helms.

One other issue he noted was that the publicly traded oil companies are not drilling new wells, while privately held companies could begin drilling up to 100 wells right away in North Dakota.

However, in the last year and a half, there have been 13 policy decisions made. All were negative to the oil industry.