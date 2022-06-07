BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — An oil and produced water spill has been reported at a saltwater disposal location not far from Rhame.

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified June 7 of a release that occurred June 3 at the Arithson 1 saltwater disposal location, about 18 miles south of Rhame in Bowman County.

RIM Operating, Inc reported 300 barrels of produced water and 5 barrels of crude oil were released due to an equipment failure/malfunction. RIM says, as of June 7, all reported volumes in the spill had been recovered with vacuum trucks.

A state inspector has been to the location and the oil and gas division will monitor any additional cleanup required.

“Produced water” refers to water that is produced as a byproduct during oil and natural gas extraction.

Federal and state laws require federal and state agencies to be notified in the event of an accidental spillage of any materials that could pollute water, air or soil.

More information about notifications and a public access tool can be found on North Dakota’s Unified Spill Reporting System page at spill.nd.gov.