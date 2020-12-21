Oil well plan for North Dakota grassland frustrates some

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A plan that designates where oil wells can be built within the Little Missouri National Grassland is frustrating conservationists, who say it allows wells near roads in certain pristine areas.

The plan by the U.S. Forest Service was released earlier this month. It offers protections for sage grouse, rare plants and bighorn sheep.

Grasslands supervisor Bennie South says the plan recognizes the changes in oil and gas development in North Dakota.

But conservationists say they were surprised by a provision in the plan that allows for oil well pads within a quarter-mile of existing roads in areas where new roads generally cannot be built.