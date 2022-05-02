A man and woman from Oklahoma have died after attempting to cross the Cannonball River in their truck.

Seventy-four-year-old Patrick and Joan Blake were in Mott visiting family on Sunday. They attempted to cross the river near 96th Avenue SW and 71st Street SW.

Authorities say at the time, the river was running over the crossing and was about 3 to 4 feet deep.

The Blakes’ Ford F-250 pickup lost traction and ended up in the river.

According to the Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office, Joan made a 911 call just after 1 p.m. yesterday and said water was up to the doors of the truck.

When first responders arrived, they were unable to find the truck.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Blakes were found dead inside their submerged pickup, about 1,600 feet away from the crossing.

Authorities say it was in about 15 feet of water.