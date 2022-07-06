NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Traveling from Dickinson to Mandan, or anywhere in between? One option is taking the scenic route with Old Red Ten Scenic Byway.

Old Red Ten Trail is the oldest road in North Dakota; it used to run all the way from Seattle to New York City.

In 2008, the road was considered the state’s 10th scenic highway.

Along the route, the road takes you through various small communities in North Dakota; it hopes to attract tourists to small businesses and show off the beauty North Dakota offers.

“It has a real quiet beauty. And the colors right now, of course, are spectacular, and people are really enjoying the ride, and they’re surprised,” said Robin Reynolds, the secretary for Old Red Ten. “A lot of my out-of-state visitors who stop here, this was their number 49th or number 50th state on their bucket list, so they’re pleasantly surprised.”

Reynold’s business, Dakotah Clayworks, is a part of the Talking Trail where tourists can call a number and be given information about the area along the route.