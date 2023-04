YPSILANTI, N.D. (KXNET) — One person died in a rollover just outside of Ypsilanti around 11:40 a.m. Friday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 74-year-old man from Ypsilanti was traveling east on the 85000 block of Stutsman County 38 when he lost control.

Authorities say slush on the road caused the loss of control and the Jeep rolled when it entered the ditch, the driver was ejected and died from his injuries.