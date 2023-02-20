THOMPSON, N.D. (KXNET) — One person was killed and another has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Monday near Thompson.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a 21-year-old from Waite Park, MN was driving with a 26-year-old female from Little Falls, MN north in the 400 block of 11th St NE in a Chevrolet Cruze when they crossed the center line.

The Cruze hit a Kenworth driving south at an angle, driven by a 28-year-old male from Amenia and carrying a 39-year-old male passenger from Durbin. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.

The passenger of the Cruze was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither person in the Kenworth was injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.