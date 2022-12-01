NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A rescue dog, Mutt Mulligan, that’s the spokesdog of the TurfMutt Foundation, says the key to health and well-being is getting outside in the winter.

According to a news release, for a decade, TurfMutt has advocated for the importance of managed landscapes and other green spaces. Especially when it comes to human health and happiness.

Mutt Mulligan (a.k.a. Mo-Mo) knows that escapes in nature are even more important in the winter than during warm weather.

“No one enjoys being outside as much as the family dog,” said Kris Kiser, president of the TurfMutt Foundation and The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI). “Getting outside in the winter takes a little more preparation and planning, but there is no reason to abandon it. In fact, there are many reasons why it is a good idea to continue going outside throughout the winter.”

There’s no such thing as bad weather, but lousy clothing choices.

Mo-Mo has seven encouraging reasons to bundle up and get outside. Remember this is for your health and well-being: