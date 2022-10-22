WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized after experiencing serious injuries after a crash on Saturday evening six miles north of Wahpeton.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:04 p.m. on October 22, the Wahpeton man was riding his motorcycle southbound on Richland County Road 8 when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, instead entering the west ditch. The motorcycle proceeded to roll and catch on fire after coming to rest.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was given CPR by the first witness on site, then taken by ambulance from the scene to Breckenridge Hospital, and later to Sanford Health in Fargo by Sanford AirMed. He is currently still hospitalized.

The man has been charged with Driving Under the Influence, although his name has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.