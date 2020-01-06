One of the First Churches in Clay County Shuts its Doors

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

One of the first churches in Clay County had its last worship today.

The Glyndon Congregational United Church of Christ was built in 1872.

It was a bittersweet moment this afternoon as the last hymn was sung by the last congregation that will ever be in the church again.

Being a home for dozens of parishioners for nearly 150 years, people came from all over to say goodbye to the church they grew up with.

“God’s table is big and that’s the way that UCC church is the United Church of Christ, it’s a very welcoming, affirming, wonderful place to be,” shared Shelly Champ-Bebeau who grew up with the church.

She drove three hours just to be there and says the thing she loved most was the inclusiveness.

