GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A Texas man hauling sugar beets was injured Wednesday morning when the semi truck he was driving went off the road and overturned about three miles southwest of Grand Forks.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 37-year-old man was heading east on County Road 6 when the truck began to drive off the roadway. The driver apparently overcorrected, causing the truck to overturn on the driver’s side.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was treated for what were called “moderate injuries.”

He was also ticketed for care required.