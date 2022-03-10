One person was killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a semi truck near Ardoch on US Highway 81.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling west on the road, which curves to the north about a mile outside of Ardoch.

As the vehicle followed the curve, it drifted into the southbound lane and collided head-on with an approaching semi truck.

The two vehicles went into the ditch and the SUV rolled onto the driver’s side.

The SUV driver died at the scene. The semi truck driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.