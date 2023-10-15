RUGBY, N.D. (KXNET) — A Rugby man has been seriously injured as the result of a crash occurring early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:02 AM on Sunday, October 15, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on 33rd Avenue NE in Rugby. At the intersection with 66 Street NE, the vehicle drove onto the southbound shoulder. It then failed to negotiate the intersection, entered the south ditch, and rolled before coming to rest facing east.

The driver of the vehicle — a 20-year-old man from Rugby — sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby, and subsequently airlifted to Trinity Hospital in Minot for treatment.

The crash currently remains under investigation.