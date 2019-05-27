One Student, Two Important Graduations Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WDAY FARGO-- A North Dakota high school student graduated with honors in more ways than one.

18-year-old Devin Houska spent the last 13 weeks at Marine Boot Camp in San Diego.

He graduated on Friday, and flew right back home for his graduation, in Kindred.

Wearing his uniform, he walked the stage to get his high school diploma with honors.

Houska's parents tell us they couldn't be more proud.

Devin's mom Kristi Houska shares, "There's very few teenagers at this point in their life that know what they want and he's already establishing that with his career and what he's looking forward to."

Devin will have his graduation party next week before going back to training. He hopes to someday go to college at NDSU.