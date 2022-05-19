A vehicle that drove into a culvert washout Wednesday night has resulted in serious injuries to the driver and four teenage passengers.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the vehicle, driven by a 46-year-old man, was about 6 miles southwest of Lisbon traveling on 127th Avenue Northeast. Part of the roadway had been closed due to a culvert washout caused by erosion.

The vehicle drove into the washed out area and struck the embankment, stopping the vehicle.

All the occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts and all sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Three of the injured were transported to the hospital by Sanford Airmed using two helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft.

The remaining two were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.