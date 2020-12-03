Oneok wants to expand capacity of Bear Creek pipeline

HALLIDAY, N.D. (AP) — Oneok is asking North Dakota regulators to approve its plan to expand the capacity of a natural gas liquids pipeline connected to a processing plant in Dunn County.

The Bear Creek pipeline currently carries up to 15,000 barrels per day from the plant to another pipeline in McKenzie County.

Oneok wants to add two pump stations that would boost horsepower and allow the line to transport up to 80,000 barrels per day.

One of the new stations would be located on land leased by Oneok southeast of Watford City. The other would be built on leased land northwest of Killdeer.

