NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Starting Tuesday, people across North Dakota are encouraged to sign up for health insurance.

Open enrollment is now happening for people who’d like coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

To start with, people can go to the website and shop around and look over plans.

You can buy an insurance plan on the individual market or through a local agent.

Medicare Part D open enrollment is also happening now through December 7.

“There’s a series of questions they ask about yourself, your family, and your financial situation to determine those subsidy rates,” North Dakota Deputy Insurance Commissioner John Arnold said. “But other than that, every year the plans change and the prices for those plans change.”

Plan offerings may vary by county.

Around 45,000 North Dakotans purchase their health insurance through the individual market.

Open enrollment for plans on the individual market happens now through December 15. Coverage starts on January 1.