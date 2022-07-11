NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — In order to make the state’s waterways even safer, Game and Fish took part in a nationally coordinated effort to educate people on the dangers of boating under the influence.

Operation Dry Water was held from July 2-4.

During that time, Game Wardens were in contact with 4,000 boaters, issuing 166 citations and seven BUI (or boating under the influence) violations were given out.

“Our hope is that this event helps educate boaters about safe boating practices,” said Jackie Lundstrom, operations supervisor of the Game and Fish Department.