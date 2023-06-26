NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Operation Dry Water (ODW) is a nationally coordinated effort to increase knowledge about the dangers of boating under the influence.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, the goal is to reduce the number of accidents and deaths that are associated with alcohol and drug use on the water.

July 1-3 is the national weekend of heightened enforcement which is directed at boating under the influence.

Even though the education of the hazards associated with boating under the influence is a year-long effort, this specific weekend the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s game wardens will focus on the water. They’ll be out informing boaters about safe boating practices and removing those that are impaired from the water.

Here are three tips for staying safe on the water over the weekend:

Boat Sober: Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths as it impairs judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time.

Wear a life jacket: 85% of drowning victims were not wearing a life jacket.

Take a boating safety course: 71% of deaths happened because the operator didn’t have boating safety instructions.