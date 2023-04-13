Many people buy desk organizers with more compartments than they need so they have enough room to store additional office supplies in the future.

(KXNET) — Help celebrate Internship Awareness Month with the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

“Internships provide valuable opportunities for both businesses and our future workforce,” said Commerce Workforce Division Director, Katie Ralston Howe. “Attracting workers through programs such as Operation Intern are essential tools to help meet our state’s workforce needs.”

According to a news release, company hires who have interned with the employer are 32% more likely to be retained than hires with no internship experience.

Operation Intern is a grant program that’s designed to expand the number of internships with employers in North Dakota.

The program has a focus on creating new internships in targeted industries like energy, advanced manufacturing, value-added agriculture, tourism, and technology-based businesses.

Funding can be granted for other in-demand occupations on the Workforce Development Council’s In-Demand Occupations Annual List.

62 companies in 2023 have been awarded Operation Intern grants, which help 217 interns. The energy and tourism industries led the increase in applications

During the program year, employers who are eligible could get up to $20,000 per funding round or $40,000 per biennium. Funding can be used for items that may be needed like wages, tools and equipment, essential training, or tuition reimbursement.

Employers are allowed to have up to five interns for each funding round.

A company’s eligibility is based on qualifying industry and internship criteria, the next application will open on February 1, 2024.

If you’d like more information, you can visit the Department of Commerce’s website.