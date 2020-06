GWINNER, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a woman driving an off-road utility vehicle has died and a passenger has been injured in a crash east of Gwinner.

The patrol says the 47-year-old Lisbon woman was killed when the Polaris Ranger veered off a gravel road north of Highway 13 and entered a ditch filled with water.

Authorities say the vehicle rolled over and landed upside down in the water.

The woman was pronounced dead. The 46-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries.