(KXNET) — On Thursday afternoon, six appointed members of the Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee got to work on how they want to help North Dakota combat opioid addiction.

As a result of the current settlement, North Dakota may receive up to $62 million over the next four to 18 years.

In order to receive the funds, the state needed to establish a committee deciding how the funds should be used.

“We are able to gather the information and do some analysis and make recommendations and prioritize those areas, are we really needing more treatment services? Is it a workforce issue? Or should we look at other options in prevention?,” said Pam Sagness, the executive director of behavioral health for the Department of Health and Human Services.

The committee discussed how they could reach out to several communities at once, which is why they came up with listening sessions.

“It’s a great opportunity for the committee members to hear the impact opioids have had on our communities and to get information that could help us in identifying and making recommendations on where funding could be proposed to go,” said Sagness.

“We are actually quite diverse from our rural areas to our urban areas. And even differences in access to services,” said Sagness.

According to Sagness, there are some communities that have no access to opioid treatment services at all.

“For example in North Dakota we only have four opioid treatment programs in the state. So, people drive really long distances in order to get daily medication, and they may not have access to treatment services that they need at the right level of care,” said Sagness.

The committee allowed the public to attend the meeting and Representative Robin Weisz even dropped by who introduced the bill dealing with the opioid settlement.

“I thought it was important from a legislative perceptive to see what this committee that had to be established as part of the settlement agreement to get a sense of their recommendations and where they think the issues are,” said Rep. Weisz.

Rep. Weisz says he found the discussion valuable and that the information from the meeting will continue to promote the ongoing opioid crisis discussion on the legislative end.