(KXNET) — A group in Bismarck says they’re not giving up the fight to stop a carbon dioxide pipeline project in the works.

Supporters with the North Dakota Energy Council invited neighbors and landowners to the state capitol on Wednesday to sign an online petition.

They’re trying to halt approval of Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed $5.5 billion pipeline.

The project is seeking to transport millions of tons of carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in neighboring states to Oliver and Mercer County where it’ll be stored underground.

Opponents argue the pipe would be dug too close to Bismarck and pose a safety risk if there’s a leak.

“There’ll be a huge eruption and a huge white cloud, that’s CO2 going from supercritical to solid, to sublimination as it warms into a gas, and when it becomes that gas, you will never see it, you will never smell it, you will never see it,” Energy Engineer, Curtis Jundt said.

“I won’t get into the politics of the carbon ponzi scheme, but when you have an opportunity to lose that ability as a community to grow, because of outside forces, I’m not a fan of that,” Former Bismarck Mayor, Steve Bakken said.

You can find the group’s petition here.

The next public hearing on the pipeline project happens in Linton on May 9 at the Emmons County Courthouse.