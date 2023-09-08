NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Essentia Health is offering lots of options for flu shots.

According to a news release, people can schedule their flu shot by calling (844) 663-1068 or online.

People can also schedule by calling an Essentia pharmacy or clinic, since they can provide flu, COVID-19, and other vaccines.

Clinics can provide flu shots to people six months and older, but pharmacies can only provide them to people six years and older by appointment.

Select locations will also be offering walk-flu shot events, and you can find that list here. With these events, you don’t have to be a patient

The best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated, as they are recommended for anyone older than six months and are covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurance.

To learn more about the upcoming flu season, you can visit this website.