NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — July 5 is the last day to buy fireworks in North Dakota. KX News visited some local stands to find out how you can prepare for the next firework season, as well as send the last one off with a bang.

Firework stands around the capital city are beginning to pack up after another successful season aided by the moisture we’ve had this spring. While you can’t legally light fireworks in Bismarck or Minot city limits, some towns will allow people to continue celebrating for one more night, and there’s nothing saying that you can’t hold any excess product for later use, either.

Should you have leftover fireworks by the time Thursday comes, you can always save them for New Year’s — and if you’re buying and storing fireworks to enjoy later, experts say it’s a good idea to store them in a cool and dry place where they can last for years. But if you’re going to store them, you might want to know that not all fireworks are made to last.

“Our 500-gram stuff, 200-gram cakes, and those sorts of things, they’ll last for quite a while, a long time,” said Memory Fireworks Manager, Kurt Ohnell. “It’s the reputation of the small stuff that the parents buy the small kids’ stuff and they don’t use it all, it gets tossed around in a box and in a bag, out in the garage, and ‘oh, we’re going to use it two years later’ — but the small stuff goes away.”

Ohnell added that the larger gram cakes, when stored properly, can last over 20 years after purchase. And if you used up all of your fireworks, it’s important to know how to safely dispose of them.

“After you shoot off your fireworks,” explained Bob’s Fireworks Manager, Davis Becker, “make sure that you let them sit for a while, and don’t touch them or throw them away right away. Put some water on them, and let them sit overnight to dispose of them. Then you can throw them into a garbage truck. If there are things that don’t go off, you can call your local law enforcement, and sometimes they’ll take and discharge those pieces safely. You can also bring them back, and we’ll take care of them here.”

According to Bismarck PD, illegal firework activity over the Fourth of July was lower than anticipated. And while it’s great to hear that, even those who use fireworks legally should be aware of how to safely store and dispose of their celebratory shooters. Rules such as these are important to be aware of if you are looking to set off some fireworks off tonight — and if done properly, they can ensure that North Dakota can safely light up the sky for years to come.