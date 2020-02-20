Outdoor Heritage Fund Accepting Applications

Applications are now being accepted for the North Dakota Outdoor Heritage Fund.

Established in 2013, the program provides grants to support the state’s great outdoors.

As a way to preserve the beauty of the state agencies, tribal governments and non-profit organizations can all apply for the money. Up until now, 163 projects have been funded through the Outdoor Heritage Fund with a total of $47 million.

“It really depends on the project. One thing that we look at is access for the public, and the overall benefit for North Dakota. And the impact that it will make on conservation in the state,” said Andrea Pfennig, Office of Industrial Commission Deputy Executive Director.

The funds for the North Dakota Outdoor Heritage Fund are financed by oil and gas production tax revenue.

