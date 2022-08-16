BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Outdoor Heritage Fund is reminding possible applicants that the deadline to register for their final series of grants this year is rapidly approaching.

The fund was originally established in 2013 by the Legislature to provide grants to groups like state agencies, tribal governments, and nonprofit organizations with the funding they need to help improve the outdoors.

Currently, the organization is accepting applications for their September 2022 round of grants. By filling out the proper forms, organizations and individuals will be eligible for a share of up to $40 million that is distributed to the fund every two years.

While all programs properly submitted through the grant link will be considered, higher priority will be given to projects that fit one of the four main directives of the Outdoor Heritage Fund:

Directive A: Projects that provide access to private and public lands for sportsmen, including projects that create fish and wildlife habitats.

Projects that provide access to private and public lands for sportsmen, including projects that create fish and wildlife habitats. Directive B: Projects that improve, maintain, and restore water quality, soil conditions, plant diversity, animal systems, or support other practices to enhance farming and growing.

Projects that improve, maintain, and restore water quality, soil conditions, plant diversity, animal systems, or support other practices to enhance farming and growing. Directive C: Developing, enhancing, conserving and restoring wildlife and fish habitats on private lands.

Developing, enhancing, conserving and restoring wildlife and fish habitats on private lands. Directive D: Conserving natural areas and creating more through the establishment and development of parks and other recreation areas.

After proposals are submitted, the Outdoor Heritage Fund Advisory Board (consisting of twelve voting and four ex-officio members) will make recommendations on grant funding to the North Dakota Industrial Commission.

The final deadline for proposals to be submitted for the current round of grants is September 1. Following this deadline period, there will be a second round available beginning May 1, 2023.

All necessary information for those seeking to apply for the current grant or future rounds, including training videos, grant links, sample contracts, and report forms, are available on the Outdoor Heritage Fund’s website.