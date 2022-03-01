Over 100,000 North Dakotans who commuted to and from work before the pandemic and are now working from home are happier and healthier, a new study found.

The study, from 1AND1 Life, calculated how many workers in North Dakota reduced their risk of developing mental and physical problems, such as obesity, high blood pressure, stress and fatigue, by working from home. It found that 104,295 North Dakotans’ health has improved since they stopped commuting.

In the country, 39 million Americans who previously commuted over an hour per day before the pandemic are now working from home and are now living healthier lives — with 58% getting to spend more time with family, 20% getting to lie in bed longer, 14% getting chores done before work and 8% having more time to work out.