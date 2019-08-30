Over $2 Million Dollars Lost to Scams in N.D. so Far this Year

So far this year 93 North Dakotans have lost more than $2.13 million to scams.

The Attorney General’s office sent out a break down of every scam they’re tracking.

They found that many people are still falling victim to scams that have been around for decades.

Such as the grandparent scam, where a con-man claims to be a grandchild or relative in need of help.

The AG’s office reports two older North Dakotan’s lost $140,000 dollars.

Over a dozen people also fell victim to so-called romance scams — where the scam artist develops an online or virtual relationship and somewhere along the line they need financial help.

This scam claimed the most amount of money. The 16 victims identified so far lost $1.3 million dollars this year.

The AG’s office went on to say that the majority of the scam victims were 65 or older.

The next highest age group of victims was 18 to 24-year-olds.

Showing that anyone at any age can be a victim to a scam.

So they offer the following tips.



1. Prepaid cards are for gifts, not payments. No legitimate federal, state, or local government agency or official will ever ask you to purchase prepaid gift cards or send money. They also will not call out of the blue and threaten to arrest you.

2. Don’t believe everything you hear from someone you have never met. If the sweepstakes or lottery official claims you need to send money for fees, even if they send you a check to deposit and wire back to them – it is a scam.

3. Tell someone. Before you give up your money or your personal information, talk to a family member, a trusted friend, or call the Consumer Protection division at 701-328-3404 or toll-free 1-800-472-2600.

North Dakotans also fell victim to the following scams:

Government Grant Scam: Receiving a message (telephone message or digital message) from a “friend” on social media that they were eligible for a government grant. The scam artists convinced the victims that they were approved for large grants, but certain fees had to be paid before the funds could be released and then those fees would be reimbursed.

The seven victims lost a total of $60,620.

Computer Tech Scam: One current version involves a message that the user’s antivirus software will be automatically renewed unless they take action. When they responded, the victims were told they could get a refund through direct deposit to their bank account. After giving the “technician” access to their bank account, they were sent a fake screenshot showing a deposit to their account for a much larger amount. The technician said he would be fired unless the account holder agreed to return the accidental overpayment, but it had to be in the form of prepaid gift cards.

Sixteen victims lost $129,529.

Lottery and Sweepstakes Win Scams: People respond to telephone calls claiming they had won a major prize. All the victims were told they would receive large sums of money – their winnings – after certain fees had been paid, and that they would be reimbursed for those fees. The victims purchased prepaid cards, mailed money orders, and even sent cash.

14 victims, for a total of $207,400