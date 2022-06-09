NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) – The recent Obey The Sign or Pay The Fine campaign was enforced by law enforcement agencies across the state to remind drivers of the importance of driving the speed limit.

The enforcement campaign was from April 22-May 22 and a total of 3,458 citations were made.

Of those citations, 3,137 were tickets for speeding. Traffic stops also resulted in 139 other traffic citations, five citations for running a red light, 56 suspended/revoked license violations, nine drug arrests, 54 uninsured motorists, 52 seat belt citations and six DUI.

In North Dakota, 29 motor vehicle fatalities were speed-related in 2021, an increase of nearly 21% from 2020.

One part of the Vision Zero Summer H.E.A.T. is high visibility enforcement for traffic safety to try to eliminate crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

H.E.A.T. will continue through August to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, drive sober and distraction-free and follow all posted speed limits.