Over $500,000 in ND criminal assets forfeited in 10-month period

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The state of North Dakota seized about $500,000 in forfeited assets from criminal activity in a nearly a year’s time.

In the first report compiling statewide data on civil asset forfeitures, nearly $522,000 in cash was seized statewide from August 2019 to June 2020.

Of that total, about $34,000 was returned to defendants and $10,000 went to North Dakota Child Support Enforcement.

The remaining amount was forfeited and divided among the agencies involved in investigation and prosecution of the criminal cases.

In 2019, the law was changed to require a higher standard of proof for forfeitures and a conviction to initiate forfeiture proceedings in court.

