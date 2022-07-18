A Kenworth truck pulling a chisel plow smacked into the Highway 2 overpasses at Grand Forks early Monday, damaging both structures.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the truck pulling the chisel plow was traveling east on Highway 2 around 10:00 a.m., when the oversized plow struck the overpasses, damaging both overheads on the roads.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Karlstad, Minnesota, was charged with operating without an oversize permit and violating height restrictions.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation determined the overpasses were not compromised by the crash.