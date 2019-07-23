Overweight semi collapses small bridge in Grand Forks County

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (AP) — Grand Forks County sheriff’s officials say an overweight semi has caused the collapse of a small, historic bridge near Northwood.

Authorities say the semi, with a trailer load of dry beans, was traveling on the 56-foot-long, restricted-weight bridge over the Goose River Monday afternoon when it gave way.

The bridge has a 14 ton weight restriction. It was built in 1906 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Sheriff’s authorities say the semi and trailer was 29 tons over the weight restriction and the overload fine is $11,400. The driver was not injured.

Officials say it will cost up to $1 million to replace the bridge. The incident remains under investigation.