BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Agriculture recently confirmed and eradicated a small patch of Palmer amaranth in Hettinger County in southwest North Dakota.

According to ag officials, it appears the seeds for the noxious and invasive weed came from a custom harvest crew that worked in the area last year.

“Farmers using custom harvesters need to ask about their harvesting equipment cleaning procedures to prevent the spread of noxious and invasive weeds,” said North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Palmer amaranth is one of 13 noxious and invasive weed species on the state’s Noxious Weed List that are part of a focused detection and eradication program by state and county officials.

Goehring notes noxious weeds are not just an agricultural issue. They can be found virtually everywhere in North Dakota, even in our largest cities. “It is not unusual to see leafy spurge, Canada thistle and other noxious weeds growing along city streets and in vacant lots. Some communities have found it necessary to hire weed control officers and to conduct control programs,” Goehring writes in “North Dakota’s Noxious Weed Law and Regulations” handbook.

The 13 noxious and invasive weeds on the list:

There are many other variants of noxious and invasive weeds around the state, many that are specific to certain areas of the state. Local governments often add these species to the list of 13 they work to eradicate.

Information on noxious and invasive weeds is available at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/plant-industries/noxious-weeds.

Detailed information on numerous noxious weeds, along with photos, is available here.

To report a suspect plant, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/pa or contact your local county weed officer.