Pardons OK’d under new ND policy for low-level pot convictions

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows a marijuana plant in an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. A survey released on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 says U.S. college students are using marijuana at the highest rates in 35 years. Marijuana use continues to be higher in college-age adults than any other age group. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s pardon advisory board unanimously endorsed pardons for 26 people with low-level marijuana convictions.

With little discussion, the five-member panel approved the pardons Wednesday. It’s a first under a new policy aimed at fixing problems the convictions have caused for people trying to find jobs and housing.

The list now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum, who is expected to approve the pardons.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem estimates as many as 175,000 marijuana convictions over several decades could be eligible. People may petition to have their records wiped clean if they avoid unlawful behavior for five years.

Stenehjem says his office will reach out to attorneys statewide urging them to let their former clients know of the change that took effect in July.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27"

Your Winter Storm Questions Answered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Winter Storm Questions Answered"

Beulah-Hazen Quad Duel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah-Hazen Quad Duel"

Wrapping Paper Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrapping Paper Drive"

Fargo North-South vs Mandan girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo North-South vs Mandan girls hockey"

Bismarck-St. Mary's wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-St. Mary's wrestling"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

New Salem

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem"

BPS Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Security"

Papa's Polar Patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Papa's Polar Patch"

Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Turkeys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turkeys"

Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantry"

Sherry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sherry"

Bungee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bungee"

New Ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Ordinance"

MPD equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPD equipment"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge