NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — As children head back to school, Parents Lead wants to remind parents, caregivers, and professionals who work with children and families that resources are available to help support children’s overall behavioral health and well-being throughout the school year.

Parents Lead is a North Dakota program administered by the Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division.

“Transitioning back to school can be both exciting and overwhelming for children and their families,” said Division Assistant Director, Laura Anderso. “Equipping parents and caregivers with simple strategies can help start the school year off on the right foot.”

Parents Lead offers these tips for parents to help their children prepare for the new school year:

Ease into a routine so the first few days of school are not so stressful

Encourage involvement in structured after-school programs to gain self-confidence by developing skills

Set limits through household rules and expectations to help reduce risky behaviors

Stay engaged in school events and classwork to support overall well-being

Learn the signs and symptoms of substance use or mental health concerns

Parents Lead also offers professionals who work directly with children, parents, and families a wide variety of information on recognizing the signs and symptoms of a behavioral health concern, prevention, and early intervention strategies, treatment and recovery services, and other resources.

Interested individuals can order Parents Lead resources online at no cost from the North Dakota Prevention Resource and Media Center.