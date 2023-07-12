NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Even though it’s only July, back-to-school will creep up on us sooner than we think, and 55% of parents believe that school shopping is more stressful than the holidays.

According to a news release from Zulily, the season will mark new beginnings and excitement for kids, but with the rise in prices, parents are under more pressure to find ways to save on back-to-school shopping.

Zulily released a 2023 Back-to-School Pressures & Stressors Report to try to help parents save money and make shopping less of a chore.

Most of the time, moms hold the purse strings when it comes to household spending, this power comes with lots of stress, especially as they get ready for a new school year.

In fact, people spent an average of $661 per child last year on back-to-school purchases alone.

“Every day, moms are faced with endless to-do lists, mounting societal pressure, and tight budgets as the cost of essentials have become more expensive. As the new school year approaches, that stress multiples,” said the Chief Marketing Officer at Zulily, Denise Jaeschke. “By providing a shopping experience that maximizes mom’s time and savings, we’re able to help her navigate pain points, reduce stress, and feel prepared for the new school year.”

Here are the top seven pressures parents are facing, according to Zulily’s report:

From changing room to a war zone: Parents get into arguments over the price, style, or brand of an item. Generation inflation: People only feel comfortable spending $26-$50 for one item, but kids often want things outside of the budget. Keeping up with the Joneses: More than four in five parents agree that kids are under more pressure with fashion trends to either fit in or avoid bullies. Dad’s feeling the heat too: dads feel the pressure to buy items that other kids or parents would be jealous of. Kids becoming expert negotiators: More than nine in 10 parents admit that kids come up with persuasive arguments when they want an expensive item. Never-ending growth spurts: Parents say that their child has outgrown their favorite clothing and throw fits when it’s not available in a bigger size, resulting in parents buying in bulk. Back-to-college blues: More than four in five parents believe it’s their duty to make sure kids have a comfortable home, even when they move on to college.

Parents say that the early bird gets the worm when it comes to getting ahead of those stressors. In fact, most parents start school shopping when summer break starts, or a few months before school starts.

Shopping early sets a back-to-school budget that aligns with the essentials needed before rush hour happens. And parents can beat those higher prices and give kids the brands they love without breaking the budget.