BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The National Park Service wants to revise the livestock management plan for wild horses and longhorn cattle in western North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

According to park officials, the plan “is expected to determine appropriate management tools and protocols for managing the horse and longhorn cattle herds based on updated scientific information, methods, and best management practices regarding herd health, animal well-being, and population management goals.” Some of those goals include reducing emergency disease risk to bison from cattle.

The park’s South Unit near Medora has feral horses. The North Unit near Watford City has nine longhorns.